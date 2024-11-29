REPORT: Ohio State Buckeyes Projected to Land Another Five-Star QB
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes have turned into a recruiting powerhouse. While they have always been a hot destination for recruits, they have taken their game to another level in recent years.
Time after time, Ohio State has been able to seal the deal with top-level talent. They don't appear ready to slow down anytime soon.
With that in mind, the Buckeyes seem to be closing in on potentially landing a commitment from another five-star quarterback.
Brady Edmunds, a five-star quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class, has received a crystal ball prediction from Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts to land with Ohio State.
Standing in at 6-foot-5, Edmunds has the size to be a college quarterback. He needs to bulk up a bit, but he has plenty of time to do that.
Being able to land Edmunds would be a huge step for the Buckeyes. They currently have Julian Sayin as their quarterback of the future, who is also a former five-star quarterback prospect. Edmunds would give them an even better long-term outlook at the quarterback position.
As of right now, there are quite a few high-level programs recruiting him. Among those other schools are Michigan, Penn State, and Texas.
Hopefully, Ohio State will be able to get the job done and secure his commitment. It would be very painful to see them miss out on Edmunds and then see the young quarterback commit to Michigan.
Obviously, this is still a fluid situation and no one truly knows what Edmunds will decide to do. For now, the Buckeyes certainly seem to be the front-runner to end up landing him.
Expect to hear more updates about Edmunds in the coming weeks and months. While he is still quite a ways away from playing in college, he's drawing a lot of buzz and Ohio State is very much in the middle of the situation.