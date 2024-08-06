Ohio State Buckeyes QB Reveals Major Difference For Himself In 2024
The Ohio State Buckeyes are expected to roll with Will Howard as their starting quarterback for 2024, but even if Howard begins the season under center, his role is not guaranteed.
Ohio State has multiple quarterbacks who may end up competing for the starting spot throughout the year, and third-year signal-caller Devin Brown is one of them.
So, what is the key difference for Brown between 2023 and this year?
“Way more comfortable,” Brown said, via Joey Kaufman of The Columbus Dispatch. “Being my third year in the offense, I pretty much know everything in and out. I’m not really having to think too much in the installs. I’m just going out and playing.”
Brown has gone 16-for-28 with 217 yards, a couple of touchdowns and an interception thus far in his collegiate career.
He may very well end up being the primary backup behind Howard, who is transferring in from Kansas State. Freshman quarterback Julian Sayin—who transferred from Alabama last winter following the retirement of Nick Saban—could give Brown a run for his money, but Brown's experience and familiarity with the Buckeyes' offense may give him the edge.
Of course, just about all of this depends on how well Howard plays.
The general consensus is that Ryan Day will name Howard the No. 1 quarterback relatively soon, but the fact that there actually is some deliberation reveals that the gap between Howard and the rest of the quarterback room may not be so wide.
If Howard wins the job and then falters, Brown could be waiting in the wings.