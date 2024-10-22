Ohio State Star RB Receives Dynamic NFL Comparison
The Ohio State Buckeyes are without a doubt one of the most talented teams in the nation. While they are still coming off of a loss against the Oregon Ducks in their last outing, they are 100 percent a national championship contender.
Quinshon Judkins has been a big part of the early-season success that Ohio State has had. After transferring to the Buckeyes from Ole Miss, he has not disappointed.
So far this season, Judkins has carried the football 71 times for 491 yards and six touchdowns. Those numbers average out to 6.9 yards per carry. He has also caught seven passes for 67 yards.
Many people project Judkins to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With that being said, Bleacher Report has now offered their NFL comparison for Judkins. They named two players, with both of them being dynamic running backs.
They believe that Judkins offers shades of Joe Mixon and Kareem Hunt. Both of those running backs have had successful careers in the NFL.
Judkins certainly looks the part of a future starting running back in the NFL. He runs hard, can break off a big play anytime he touches the football, can block in the passing game, and has shown the ability to make plays out of the backfield as a receiver.
Those qualities are what makes him a likely first-round pick.
Mixon has put together an long and impressive career. Simply watching Judkins run gives reason for the comparison to Mixon. His aggressive style that embraces contact and finds ways to pick up yardage after contact is very much like Mixon.
As for the Hunt side of the comparison, he was a big-time playmaker when he first came into the NFL. He's no longer that dynamic player, but earlier in his career he had that same kind of big-play ability that Judkins has shown for Ohio State.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Judkins does throughout the rest of the season. If he finished it out strong, he could work his way up in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
There is no question that he has a very bright future ahead of himself at the professional level.