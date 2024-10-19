Ohio State Star Could Land with Vikings
The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the most talented teams in college football. After losing to the Oregon Ducks last week, they have some work to do, but still should be a College Football Playoff team.
That being said, the pressure is definitely on them to win out the rest of the way. With that in mind, they still have quite a few tough tests ahead of them on the schedule.
Speaking of how talented they are, Ohio State constantly has three or four players being talked about as first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. They will be one of the teams with the most drafted players in the next draft.
One of those players is none other than star running back Quinshon Judkins. The Buckeyes were able to land Judkins in the transfer portal and it's a move that has paid off in a big way.
Judkins is widely viewed as a first or early second round pick.
Pro Football Network recently released their new mock draft. When it came to Judkins, they had him being selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the final pick in the first round.
"Quinshon Judkins has the playstyle and production to transition immediately to the NFL. At 6’0” and 219 pounds, the Ohio State RB combines vision, powerful leg drive, and contact balance as one of the younger prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, which could allow him to have a long career. The former Ole Miss rusher has sustained acceleration through all three levels, plus Judkins’ lower body strength enables him to fight through collisions, find space, and create extra yardage."
Landing with the Vikings would be a great fit for Judkins. He would be able to join a team that looks to be a serious contender in the NFC. Right now, they're one of the only undefeated teams left in the league.
Aaron Jones is the current starter for Minnesota, but his contract will expire at the end of the year. It would not be shocking to see the Vikings try to keep him and add a player like Judkins to be the future at running back.
So far this season with Ohio State, Judkins has carried the football 71 times for 491 yards and six touchdowns to go along with seven receptions for 67 yards. He has shown off huge playmaking ability and the skill-set to pick up tough short yards.
It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season goes for Judkins and where he ends up going in the NFL Draft. Keep an eye out for the Vikings as a potential landing spot.