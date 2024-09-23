Ohio State Buckeyes Star Speaks Out About Team Culture
Quinshon Judkins was a massive transfer pickup for the Ohio State Buckeyes this season. The star running back has become a huge part of the team's offense and one of the top running backs in the nation.
Through his first three games at Ohio State, Judkins has carried the football 36 times for 336 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers average out to 9.3 yards per carry. He has also chipped in two receptions for 14 yards.
Clearly, Judkins has been enjoying his first season with the Buckeyes.
Following his team's big 49-14 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, Judkins spoke out about Ohio State. He specifically talked about the team's culture.
"I think it's the brotherhood; everybody has put blood, sweat and tears into this program. Everybody has woken up at five in the morning to get in the building and trained. It's because you want it for the person beside you; just knowing that I can trust that guy, he's got me, and he's going to go out there and make a play."
Judkins made a massive playin the game, scampering for an 86-yard touchdown run. He talked about the run after the game.
"It definitely felt pretty good. I turned around to see if I had a flag on the play, but after that I was super excited about it."
Looking ahead at the future, Judkins and company have a lot of work to do. They're set to begin Big Ten play and will face Michigan State and Iowa over the next two games. After that, they are set for a huge matchup against Oregon.
The tough games are just about to get started. While the Buckeyes have looked good so far this year, they haven't played much competition. It will be interesting to see how they look against Big Ten teams.
Needless to say, the running game and Judkins will be a huge key in competing against the best teams in the nation. He'll need to take his game to another level.
Expect to see Judkins rise to the occasion. He's the real deal and a legitimate star. Judkins has bought into the team and is primed for a huge season moving forward.