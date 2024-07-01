Ohio State Buckeyes Rank First in Updated 2025 Team Recruiting Rankings
The Ohio State Buckeyes continue the program's dominance through the recruitment trail.
In 247Sports' recent 2025 recruitment rankings of the 2025 class, the Buckeyes were at the top of the charts with 302.71 points.
Head coach Ryan Day's class is the only university that has reached the 300 points mark, while No. 2 Alabama stands at 285.21 points.
The powerhouse class is led by three 5-star commits in quarterback Tavien St. Clair, and cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord.
St. Clair put on a show at the Elite 11 Finals last month, and is the No. 3 ranked QB in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Both Sanchez and Offord are the top two cornerbacks in the 247Sports composite rankings of the 2025 class, which could potentially bolster the OSU cornerback pipeline to the NFL.
Along with three five-star commits, the 2025 class features 14 four-star commits. Safety Faheem Delane and linebacker Tarvos Alford are a few of the prominent talents in group, along with Ohio natives in running back Bo Jackson and offensive tackle Carter Lowe.
The Buckeyes are still in the running for 247Sports' No. 1 ranked wide receiver and linebacker Dakorien Moore and Jonah Williams in the 2025 class. Moore is in between Ohio State, LSU, Texas, and Oregon, while Williams is linked to multiple different universities.
Ohio State is one of three Big 10 schools in the top 10 of the 2025 class rankings, ahead of No. 5 Oregon and No. 8 Penn State. Michigan, at No. 15, holds 214.56 points with 10 four-star commits.