Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Massive Championship Take from Legendary Coach
The Ohio State Buckeyes are closing in on their rematch against the Oregon Ducks on New Year's Day in the College Football Playoff. Only one of these two talented teams will be able to move on and continue their quest for a national championship win.
On the outside looking in, both of these teams have the talent to win it all. They have been the two most talented teams all season long. Now, they will battle to prove which one of them is better when it matters the most.
Ahead of the big game, a lot of predictions are coming in. From fans, to players, to former players, and analysts, there have been a lot of takes and opinions revealed about the matchup.
Nick Saban has now spoken out about Ohio State in particular. He believes that the Buckeyes have what it takes to win the national championship and he also thinks they're the most talented team in the nation.
In his weekly appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," Saban spoke out with a massive take about Ohio State.
"I think they're [Ohio State} the most talented team, but you know, you mention a game," he said. "How consistently do they play to their capabilities? I think that's the consistency and performance that you're looking for to be successful. I think if they play like they played against Tennessee, they're gonna have a really good chance to win the championship."
All season long, the big question about the Buckeyes has had to do with consistency. When they play to their full ability, they're very difficult to beat.
However, they are also capable of having very poor games. One of those games was seen in the regular season finale against Michigan.
There has only been one goal for Ohio State since the beginning of the season. They have been on a "championship or bust" journey. Losing to Michigan was a tough blow, but they still have a chance to accomplish their goal.
Ryan Day and company will have to come prepared for Oregon. It's going to be a very difficult game to win.
However, Saban is 100 percent right. They have the best roster on paper of any team in the nation. Now, they simply need to prove it on the field.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see which Buckeyes' team shows up against the Ducks. Hopefully, it's the time that eliminated the Tennessee Volunteers in dominant fashion.