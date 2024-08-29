Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Top Ranking on Major NIL List
The Ohio State Buckeyes were one of the most successful teams in college football when it came to landing top-tier talent in the transfer portal this offseason.
Writer Pete Nakos may have offered some clarity into the team's dominance in the portal in a recent article about the top NIL collectives in college football:
The Foundation and 1870 Society have been two secret weapons to Ohio State, as Nakos reveals the shocking amount of money the program has used to land some of the best players in college football:
"Two years ago, speaking to businesses in Columbus, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day declared the Buckeyes needed $13 million annually to attract and retain top talent. Turns out the number is $20 million. Sources have confirmed to On3 and new athletic director Ross Bjork has spoken publicly about how Ohio State has spent $20 million on this year’s football roster."- Pete Nakos
Tennessee's Spyre Sports Group, who ranks second on the list, has produced over $30 million since 2021. The Buckeyes' ability to utilize the transfer portal with the help of the program's NIL Collectives proves how advanced head coach Ryan Day and his staff is compared to the rest of the college football landscape.
Ohio State was able to land quarterback Will Howard, running back Quinshon Judkins, and safety Caleb Downs in the transfer portal this offseason. The trio of players are projected to have big roles with the Buckeyes this season.
Day was also able to land former five-star quarterback Julian Sayin, who is a perfect replacement to Howard in the future.
The implications of NIL money has not only impacted the programs' recruiting process, but also to retain players. Star wide receiver Emeka Egbukasaid this when asked about NIL during the Big 10 Media Day:
"It's just given us an opportunity to be able to make money, which I don't think is a bad thing," stated Egbuka. "I think it had some implications as to why some of the guys decided to come back for their senior year because the NFL is always going to be there. That money is always going to be there. We're able to make a little bit of an earning while we're here in college, so I think it's a bonus."- Emeke Egbuka
There were numerous players like Egbuka that could have gone to the NFL last season, but opted to stay in Columbus for another season. Star players like Egbuka, J.T. Tuimoloau, and Jack Sawyer can improve their draft stock for the 2025 Draft while earning money.