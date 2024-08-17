Ohio State Buckeyes' Record-Setting Legend Honored At Rose Bowl Stadium
Ohio State Buckeyes legendary running back Archie Griffin was honored at Rose Bowl Stadium on Saturday, as a statue of the two-time Heisman Trophy winner was unveiled.
Griffin is the only player in history to win two Heisman Trophy awards as well as being just one of two players to ever start in four straight Rose Bowls.
The 69-year-old won his Heisman awards in 1974 and 1975.
During the former year, Griffin racked up 1,620 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground while averaging an incredible 6.9 yards per carry. The following season, Griffin rattled off 1,357 yards and four scores as a rusher, logging 5.5 yards per attempt.
Griffin also finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting in 1973 after totaling 1,428 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He registered a robust 6.3 yards per tote.
In addition to Griffin being honored at Rose Bowl Stadium, he will also be immortalized in Columbus on Aug. 30, per Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork.
Griffin is in the College Football Hall of Fame.
The Columbus native went on to be selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 24th overall pick of the 1976 NFL Draft.
Griffin played seven seasons in the NFL, but he didn't even come close to matching his level of production on the collegiate level.
His best season came in 1979, when he recorded 688 rushing yards while averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Throughout his entire professional tenure, Griffin totaled just seven rushing touchdowns.
Regardless, what Griffin did at Ohio State—and in the NCAA in general—will never be forgotten, and now, we have a physical reminder of it.