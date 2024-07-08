Ohio State Buckeyes LB Riley Pettijohn's Scouting Report Will Excite Fans
The Ohio State Buckeyes landed yet another massive commitment for their 2025 recruiting class last week.
Riley Pettijohn, a four-star linebacker out of McKinney, Texas, chose to commit to Ohio State. He projects to be a serious superstar at the college football level.
Some fans may not know what Pettijohn brings to the field. Thankfully, there are scouting reports that help understand just how good he is capable of becoming.
On3's scouting report will excite every Ohio State fan to see him in action starting next year.
"Smooth and twitchy mover at the linebacker position who can run sideline to sideline with ease but also play as a true inside thumper with a nose for the football. Extremely impressive overall athleticism in a camp setting. Ran an excellent 11.22 100m and jumped a 5-foot-10 high jump during his sophomore track and field season. Measured in at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds during summer camp visits. Tremendous space player who is extremely comfortable in man and zone coverage. Triggers well to the football and closes to ball carriers quickly and efficiently. More likely to slip a blocker than stack and shed. Has the frame to add necessary mass for the next level. Upside is through the roof. One of the top overall prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle."
During his junior season at McKinney High School, Pettijohn put up monstrous numbers. He recorded 120 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, three sacks, five defended passes, and an interception.
Showing off his athletic potential, Pettijohn is also a very good track and field athlete in high school. His events are the long jump and 100-meter dash. As a linebacker, he brings elite athleticism to the field and the speed he has at the linebacker position will make him very dangerous.
Pettijohn will be able to help in all facets of the game. He is a good tackler, can get to the quarterback, and can drop back in pass coverage. He's the complete package for a linebacker.
Needless to say, the addition of Pettijohn makes the Ohio State class for 2025, which is already ranked No. 1 in the nation right now, even better.
Ryan Day has done an amazing job of adding talent for the Buckeyes. It doesn't appear that his success is going to stop anytime soon.