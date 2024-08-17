Ohio State Buckeyes Rival Coach Could Make Huge History This Season
As the Ohio State Buckeyes gear up for the start of the 2024 college football season on August 31st, one of their rivals has a head coach who could make major history.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz has been among the best in the business for years. However, he has not received the hype that many of the other top coaches in college football have gotten.
He has been the head man at Iowa since the 1999 season. During that time period, he has led the Hawkeyes to many very successful campaigns. Unfortunately, he has yet to win a National Championship.
Despite not winning a championship, Ferentz has worked his way up the all-time list of Big Ten head coaches.
As shared by Big Ten Football on X, Ferentz holds 196 wins. He has a very real chance of passing both Amos Alonzo Stagg and Woody Hayes this season to become the all-time wins eader among Big Ten coaches.
With nine wins, he would tie Hayes, the all-time Ohio State legendary head coach. If he were to get 10 wins, he would be the record holder himself.
Heading into the season, Iowa holds the No. 25 ranking in the nation. They're expected to be a very good and competitive foootball team this season.
Are they good enough to win 10 games? That remains to be seen. However, he does have a shot.
Looking at the schedule, the toughest game that the Hawkeyes play comes against the Buckeyes. That game will take place on October 5th. Outside of that game, every matchup on their schedule is very winnable.
They won't have much room for error, but the schedule suggests that Ferentz could very well break the record. It will be interesting to see if he can do it when everything is said and done.