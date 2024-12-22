Ohio State Buckeyes HC Has Amazing Response to Beating Tennessee
Coming into tonight's game, the Ohio State Buckeyes were facing immense amounts of pressure. Ryan Day was facing a ton of personal pressure as well.
Following the team's loss to Michigan to end the regular season, fans immediately started calling for Day's job. There has also been a negative cloud hanging over Ohio State since that loss.
Despite the negative outside noise, the Buckeyes took care of business. When the final whistle blew on their College Football Playoff opener, they dominated the Tennessee Volunteers by a final score of 42-17.
No one could have asked for more from Ohio State. They didn't just move on to the next round to face off against the Oregon Ducks, they proved that they are still a legitimate national championship contender.
Beating Oregon will be no easy task, but the Buckeyes have the talent to get the job done.
That being said, Day spoke out following his team's win over Tennessee and ended up offering an amazing response to the victory.
"I'm proud of our seniors for a lot of reasons," he said. "One, for the fact that they were able to finish their last game at Ohio Stadium with a win like that. I'm also proud of the way they responded. I told them in the locker room that in life, you're gonna be defined by the way you handle adversity as a person, as a man, as a dad."
"To see the way they responded in this game, you could tell from the jump that they had a look in their eye and were gonna win this game. I thought they played that way. A lot of football ahead of us. Great win. But we're gonna enjoy this for 24 hours, and then it's on to Oregon."
Day should be proud of his team. He should also be proud of himself.
Finally, the calls for his job can come to an end. Ohio State isn't and shouldn't move on from Day. He is still an elite head coach.
Granted, he needs to find a way to beat Michigan. However, the season is much bigger than just that one game. He has put the Buckeyes in a position to compete for a national championship.
Now, Ohio State will start preparing to match up with the Ducks. If they can win that game, their path to the national championship will look much more attainable.