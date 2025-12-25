Three things the Ohio State Buckeyes should wish for this Christmas

The Ohio State Buckeyes are recognizing the luxury they currently have.

Despite a 13-10 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten title game 13 days ago, the Buckeyes' 12-1 record may actually be a benefit to them as they secured the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff ahead of a Cotton Bowl matchup between the winner of the Miami Hurricanes vs Texas A&M Aggies Round 1 matchup (Saturday, noon ET on ESPN/ABC)

With the Buckeyes sitting on the couch until New Year's Eve, here are three things that Ohio State fans should want to happen for Christmas as potential holiday gifts, even before taking the field at AT&T Stadium.

1. Julian Sayin Reaffirms His Commitment To Ohio State

This task seems obvious, but the crazy world of the transfer portal never guarantees that a quarterback will choose to stay.

For Sayin, he only has a year of experience as a starter under his belt, and he's doing so on a team that just won the national championship 11 months ago. Although crazier things have happened, expect Sayin to be all-in come playoff time, so the Buckeyes don't have to revert to crisis mode should Sayin opt to leave the program somehow. Again, it's one of those where it should be a no-brainer, but given what's currently going on in the transfer portal, wilder things have happened.

2. Ryan Day Has Viral Moment

Remember the "Ohio Against the World" postgame moment in South Bend? The 2023 quote from coach Ryan Day rubbed salt in the wound against former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz, who incorrectly predicted Day's Buckeyes would stumble against the big, bad Notre Dame Fighting Irish brand in polarizing fashion.

Over two years later, the feud has all but died. Given Day still has his doubters, another viral quote could send off a firestorm to non-believers who may change their tune about Day, his work ethic and his team's current commitment to excellence.

If the Buckeyes were to repeat as champions, Day will almost certainly have a reason to call his shot. Whether he does, though, is anyone's guess.

3. Ohio State Goes Back-To-Back

This is the most obvious, making it a fitting final entry. Should Ohio State repeat, it not only gives Day further argument as college football's best coach but it rewrites current history that, yes, the Big Ten is on a similar level as the SEC and it's not even a debate.

Even if one of these scenarios comes true, it should be a great holiday season for Ohio State fans, regardless of which days they choose to celebrate. Because, at the end of the day, their favorite college football team is bringing them together, and that's what matters the most this year.