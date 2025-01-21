Ohio State Buckeyes HC Makes Bold Statement About 2024 Team
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes were able to defeat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish by a final score of 34-23 in the National Championship Game last night.
After what was a total rollercoaster season, Ohio State came out on top. They accomplished their only goal at the start of the season, which was to win a National Championship.
Immediately after the regular season ending loss to Michigan, everyone wrote the Buckeyes off. Even their own fans turned against them and started calling the team a bust and calling for Day to be fired.
Despite all of the negativity that had surrounded the team, Ohio State turned the engines on in the College Football Playoff. They played extremely well in four straight games on their way to the win last night.
Following the National Championship win, Day spoke out with a bold take about his 2024 team.
"After all the things that have been said throughout the year," Day said. "They’re going to go down in Ohio State history as one of the greatest teams to ever play at Ohio State. After all the things that have been said throughout the year, these guys are going to be cemented as one of the best stories in Ohio State history and one of the best football teams ever.”
Those comments are 100 percent accurate. The 2024 Buckeyes are never going to be forgotten.
Ohio State should be proud of the way the season went. Things happen for different reasons and the way the season ended made everything they went through this season worth it.
Day spoke out about the ups and downs of the season and made it clear that he thinks everything happened for a reason.
"That God made it hard for a reason. You just never know what’s in your path along the way," Day said. "This game can give you the highest of highs and lowest of lows. It can take you to your knees as a player or a coach. … I’ve been there. … It’s gonna be hard. … If you surround yourself with great people and you’re resilient. … You give yourself another chance.”
All of that being said, the season ended with the Buckeyes on top of the world. They got the last laugh against everyone who doubted them or turned on them.
The season may be over, but the legacy that this team now has will live on forever in Ohio State history.