Ohio State's Ryan Day Drops Candid Statement on Texas Matchup
The Ohio State Buckeyes routed the Oregon Ducks by a score of 41-21 in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, setting up a showdown with the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was asked about the upcoming matchup with Texas following the win over Oregon, but Day wasn't about to get into any intricate details.
“I know what a great program [Steve Sarkisian] runs and got a lot of respect for him,” Day said after the game, via ON3. “I think we’ve got a lot of time to talk about that next week. We’re going to enjoy this one right here.”
In other words, let the paint dry before we start adding another coat.
The Buckeyes certainly deserve to favor the victory over the Ducks, especially considering that Oregon handed Ohio State one of its only two losses back in October.
Day's club entered the Big Ten clash with the Ducks as slight favorites, but the Buckeyes didn't waste any time blowing the game open, as they were up 34-0 within the blink of an eye.
Oregon was undefeated heading into the contest, so the Ducks battle was widely considered the toughest remaining game Ohio State will have.
Given how the Longhorns nearly gave the Peach Bowl away against the Arizona State Wildcats on Wednesday, that may very well be true.
That being said, Texas boasts one of the most talented rosters in the country, so the Longhorns are not to be taken lightly.
Ohio State will face Texas with a berth in the National Championship Game on the line Jan. 10.