Ohio State's Ryan Day Delivers Bold Statement On CFP Rankings
The College Football Playoff selection committee will release their first rankings of the season on Tuesday night, and while it's certainly not a be-all-end-all, it's a good indicator of where things stand with the regular season drawing to a close.
The Ohio State Buckeyes are sure to be near the top of the rankings, and really, Ohio State has one goal this season: to win the national championship. Anything else would be viewed as a failure.
So, how is Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day feeling with the first set of rankings preparing to be unveiled? Not very worried.
"Rankings don't mean anything for us," Day said, via Joey Kaufman of The Columbus Dispatch. "We have to keep winning."
That's definitely a good mindset from Day.
Truthfully, the only way Ohio State can influence the selection committee is by winning games, which was why the Buckeyes' win over the Penn State Nittany Lions last weekend was so pivotal.
Ohio State has gone 1-1 against ranked opponents thus far this season, with its loss coming to the Oregon Ducks back in Week 7.
The Buckeyes only have one ranked opponent remaining on their schedule the rest of the way, as they have a meeting with the Indiana Hoosiers on Nov. 23.
Otherwise, Ohio State has a relatively easy schedule from here on out. Relatively speaking, anyway.
Three of the Buckeyes' last four games will be at home, starting with a meeting against Purdue this Saturday. Ohio State will then travel to Northwestern before returning home to close out the regular season against Indiana and then archrival Michigan.