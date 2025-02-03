Ohio State's Ryan Day Exposes Major Problem in College Football
The Ohio State Buckeyes just won a national championship, and fans in Columbus are still buzzing about the team's first title in a decade.
After many were calling for his head after losing the regular-season finale to Michigan, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is now a cult hero and will unquestionably go down in Buckeyes lore.
Not surprisingly, Day is a hot candidate for podcasts right now, and he gave some time to Joel Klatt of CBS Sports in a recent discussion.
During the interview, Klatt asked Day about how big of a problem tampering was in college football, but Day actually identified a much larger issue.
"I'm just saying in general, one of the biggest problems we have in college football is enforcement," Day said. "And I'm not talking about tampering. I'm just saying in general. ... Any rule right now, because the enforcement just isn't there."
As a result, Day thinks the newer coaches entering the college football landscape may not be as ethical as their predecessors.
"I think there's a generation right now of young coaches that are coming up in this profession that are saying, 'Why do I follow the rules?'"
Day added that he thinks the NCAA needs to start imposing actual penalties for breaking the rules.
He makes a very salient point, as establishing some sort of system that says, "Hey, you do this, and this will happen" would definitely make it much more likely that coaches, staff members and players would follow guidelines.
While it may be difficult to monitor so many teams across the country, it would make things a heck of a lot easier if firmer hands were in place.