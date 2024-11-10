Ohio State Coach Issues Major Update on Star Defender
The Ohio State Buckeyes came through with a dominant performance against the Purdue Boilermakers yesterday. When everything was said and done, Ohio State ended up winning by a final score of 45-0.
Putting together that kind of a dominant performance and pitching a shutout was a huge boost of confidence coming out of a hard-fought win over Penn State.
One thing that fans were concerned about was that star defensive tackle Tyleik Williams did not play against Purdue.
Despite Williams not playing, there is positive news to share. Following the game, head coach Ryan Day spoke out and provided an update about his star defender.
“Tyleik [Williams] was available and could have played," Day said. “We felt like we were going to hold him unless we really needed him. We plan on getting him back next week full go. But it was good to see some other guys step up and have to get in there and play.”
Needless to say, the Buckeyes are going to need a healthy version of Williams on the field in order to win a national championship.
So far this season, Williams has put together a solid year. He has compiled 21 total tackles to go along with 2.5 sacks. Many believe that he will end up being a first or early second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Thankfully, there is no reason for concern about Williams moving forward. He should be good to go next week against Northwestern. Ohio State will also need him to be fully healthy for their November 23rd showdown against the Indiana Hoosiers, who are undefeated and could give the Buckeyes a run for their money.
All of that being said, the worries can be put to rest and a potential crisis has been avoided. Ohio State's star defensive tackle is good to go.