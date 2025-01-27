Ohio State Buckeyes HC Opens Up About 2025 QB Situation
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes have had their week of celebration following their National Championship victory. Now, focus is starting to turn to the 2025 college football season.
While the start of the season is over six months away, Ohio State is expected once again to be a top-tier contender to repeat as champions.
One major question mark currently surrounding the program has to do with the quarterback situation.
Will Howard is leaving school and has run out of college eligibility. That will lead to the Buckeyes having a new starting quarterback to open up the 2025 campaign.
After not pursuing a proven option in the transfer portal, it's clear that Ohio State is comfortable with its in-house talent.
Right now, it appears that the starting competition will come down to Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair. Both young quarterbacks have elite potential and should be ready to play if called upon.
That being said, Day was asked about the quarterback situation on 97.1 "The Fan" and he provided some thoughts.
"These guys are going to compete their tail off," Day said. "And we have some good quarterbacks in the system, and, you know, I shared with all of them that you know now, this was the week leading up to the national championship game that you know you had an opportunity to watch. And so you got to really utilize that, because that's exactly what we're looking for in a leader here at quarterback."
He continued on, revealing more about what he expects from his group of quarterbacks.
"So when you guys come back in about two weeks, you gotta look different, you gotta walk different, you gotta act different, because now you're fighting to become the starting quarterback at Ohio State," Day said. "We have some really talented guys in that room, and, you know, looking forward to see what the competition brings."
Clearly, he is confident with what the Buckeyes currently have at the position. He is also leaving the door open for what should be a very entertaining quarterback competition.
Sayin appears to be the early front-runner to be the starter, but he's going to have to earn it. If he lives up to his full potential, he should be able to do just that.
Expect to see Ohio State have a very similar situation to what they had before the 2024 season. Day is not going to name his starting quarterback quickly. He will let the competition run its course.
It will be interesting to see who ends up being the last man standing for the job.