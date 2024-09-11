Ohio State Coach Opens Up About Major Pressure
Coming into the 2024 college football season, there have been some wild reports about the status of Ohio State Buckeyes head football coach Ryan Day.
Some have even gone so far as to say that if he doesn't beat the Michigan Wolverines this season, that Ohio State could consider firing him. The pressure of being the head coach for the Buckeyes is something that Day has dealt with since being named to the position.
Firing Day would be a massive shock. It doesn't seem like a very likely option, but it can't be counted out. Crazier things have happened.
Amid all of the speculation and media pressure, Day has now come out and spoken out it. He took some time to get honest about the pressure he faces in such a prestigious position and how perfection is the expectation.
"No, it hasn’t changed. I remember that [introductory] press conference. It was, you got to beat the team up North and you’ve got to win every game after that. That’s the job. But I never looked at it like, ‘What if you don’t?’ I’ve always looked at it like, ‘What if you do?’ and the opportunity Ohio State has to offer."
He continued talking about how he has to focus on winning in the present, but also has to win long-term in the present. It's expected that every single season Ohio State will be a national championship contender.
"We have to win right now, but we also have to continue ... we can't have a dropoff. So making all those decisions is something that you learn year in, year out. You learn more about yourself as a coach."
Speaking of the national championship, the Buckeyes are viewed as one of the top contenders this season. They are loaded with talent on both sides of the football. Anything short of a championship would be a major disappointment.
With that being said, the pressure is on Day to make the right decisions to lead the team to bringing a title back to Columbus. It's a lot to ask from someone, but Day embraces the challenge.
It will be interesting to see if Day and Ohio State can accomplish their goal of a national championship win this season. They certainly have the roster to get the job done.