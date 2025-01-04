Ohio State Buckeyes HC Opens Up About Texas QB Quinn Ewers
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set for a Cotton Bowl showdown with Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns on Jan. 10. Both teams are legitimate national championship contenders and should put on a good show for the fans.
However, Ohio State facing off against Ewers brings back memories. Ewers was originally a part of the Buckeyes' football program before deciding to transfer away.
While he never played a snap for Ohio State, Ewers was a player that the Buckeyes were very high on. In fact, Day did not want to see him transfer away from the school, but he understood the decision.
Ahead of this matchup, Day opened up about Ewers and his thoughts back at the time that the Texas quarterback joined Ohio State and then when he left.
“I saw a young boy at the time who just had a tremendous release,” Day said. “I remember grabbing him and grabbing his dad and said, ‘Man, you’ve got a bright future ahead of you. I don’t know if this is good or bad, but we’re going to offer you a scholarship to Ohio State.‘”
He then went into not wanting Ewers to leave the Buckeyes.
"He always had a great attitude. You could see the talent. Certainly, didn’t want to see him leave, but we knew he was going to be a special player," Day said. "He’s had a great career at Texas. A lot of people here still have good relationships with him and think the world of him.”
In this College Football Playoff matchup, fans will get to watch two elite quarterbacks go head-to-head. Ewers has had a good season and Will Howard has had a big year as well for Ohio State.
Both offenses are capable of scoring points in bunches. There is a chance that this game could end up turning into a shootout. Each offense can run the football as well.
Defensively, the edge likely goes to the Buckeyes. The Longhorns have a solid defense with a lot of talent, but Ohio State's defense is capable of being the best in the country when it plays to its potential.
All of that being said, facing off against Ewers is clearly bringing back memories for Day. Hopefully, letting him get away doesn't come back to haunt the Buckeyes as they look to beat Texas and move on to compete in the national championship game.
Only time will tell, but the stage has been set for what should be a very entertaining matchup.