Ohio State's Ryan Day Offers Perfect Response to Potential Boos
Ohio State Buckeyes fans are not exactly thrilled right now, as their most recent memory of their beloved team was seeing them lose to the Michigan Wolverines on their home turf.
Ohio State will be taking part in the College Football Playoff regardless, but thanks to the brutal Michigan defeat, the Buckeyes dropped to the eighth seed in the rankings.
As a result, Ohio State has been dealt a rather tough matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers in the first round.
While discussing the Buckeyes during the College Football Playoff bracket reveal show on ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit worried about Ohio State playing in front of its home fans, saying that the Buckeyes faithful may end up booing if the team has a three-and-out.
Head coach Ryan Day responded to Herbstreit's concerns in the best way possible.
"We're excited to play in Ohio Stadium. That happens on a three-and-out anyway, so we're good. We're used to it," Day said (h/t Ryan Stano of Scarlet & Game).
Day himself is under a whole lot of pressure heading into the clash with Tennessee, as some feel that his job may be on the line due to Ohio State's fourth straight loss to the Wolverines.
Of course, Day owns a sparkling 66-10 overall record in Columbus, but constantly losing to your archrivals—and then failing in the College Football Playoff on top of that—is certainly enough to at least cause some deliberation over Day's job status.
A national championship run would assuage all doubts about Day's future.