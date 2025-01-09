Ohio State Buckeyes HC Linked as Possible Dallas Cowboys Candidate
There are quite a few NFL teams who are searching for new head coaches this offseason. Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day hasn't been officially reported to be receiving interest from any of them, but his name has now been thrown out as a potential option.
Day has been one of the best head coaches in college football over the last few years. It would not be shocking to see him garner interest from professional teams.
That being said, the connections have now begun.
Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, who is a current analyst, suggested that the Dallas Cowboys and other teams might have interest in pursuing Day.
“I think many teams in the NFL are going to want to talk to some of the college football coaches in the College Football Playoff that are left if they lose,” Orlovsky said.
“I don’t think it’s just Sark. I think teams and the Cowboys could want to talk to Ryan Day. I think they could want to talk to Marcus Freeman. The way the NFL is going is trending a little bit toward the younger coach.”
Adding to Orlovsky's quote, Steve Sarkisian has been rumored to be a candidate to receive NFL interest. Day would make perfect sense for those same teams that are interested in bringing in college coaches.
Throughout his head coaching career, Day has led the Buckeyes to an impressive 68-10 record. Within the Big Ten conference, he is 46-5.
There are very few college coaches who are more qualified to make the leap to the NFL than Day.
Obviously, this isn't a report of an interview being set up. However, this is the beginning of the connections between Day and making a leap to the next level.
It will be interesting to see if teams do start showing interest in Day.
Hopefully, Day can lead Ohio State to a huge win on Friday night against the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl. With a win, the Buckeyes would head on to the national championship with a chance to accomplish their ultimate goal.