Ohio State's Ryan Day Reveals Massive Comparison for Top Recruit
The Ohio State Buckeyes have put together yet another stellar recruiting class, which means they will once again be teeming with talent in 2025.
Perhaps one of the most intriguing recruits that has committed to Ohio State is Phillip Bell, a four-star wide receiver out of Mission Viejo, Ca.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound pass-catcher is just the latest top wide out that the Buckeyes have landed, and while discussing Bell this week, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day revealed a rather lofty comparison for the incoming freshman.
“Phillip Bell has had a challenging fall, has been through some different things, but is very mature," Day said, via Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors. "Our comp for him is probably Emeka [Egbuka], just with his physicality and the way he plays. He could line up inside or outside as well. So, again, versatility with him.”
Bell has certainly had a difficult year in general, as he lost his mother back in June.
So, when Day says that Bell is very mature, he is hitting the nail right on the head. The 18-year-old has had no choice but to grow up fast.
And apparently, Day and the Buckeyes' coaching staff are already smitten with the youngster, especially considering Day just compared Bell to one the best receivers he's ever had.
Egbuka unfortunately won't get to play with Bell, as he is in his senior campaign. During the regular season this year, Egbuka hauled in 60 receptions for 743 yards and nine touchdowns while playing in a crowded Ohio State receiving corps that also includes Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate.
The Tacoma, Wa. native is expected to go within the first two rounds of the NFL Draft in April.
We'll see if Bell can step in and fill Egbuka's shoes next season.