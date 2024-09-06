Ohio State's Ryan Day Reveals Stern Expectations vs Western Michigan
Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes hammered the Akron Zips by a score of 52-6 in their season opener, but it wasn't smooth sailing the entire way for the squad.
Ohio State fell behind 3-0 early and did not score until the 2:44 mark of the first quarter. The Buckeyes then too a rather disappointing 17-3 lead into halftime before finally blowing the doors off Akron in the second half.
Ohio State will be facing the Western Michigan Broncos this Saturday, and Day is expecting a much better effort from his team this time around.
“I want zero mistakes,” Day said, via Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. “We want to be really, really clean.”
Day added that the coaching staff with have "no tolerance" for pre-snap and procedural penalties.
Essentially, Day wants to see a far superior outing in Week 2 than the Buckeyes put forth last weekend.
There are massive expectations for Ohio State this season, so the tiniest slip-ups will be magnified. While no one hit the panic button in the first period against the Zips, it was a bit disconcerting to see the Buckeyes struggling so much early on.
Obviously, Day wants to avoid another similar situation versus Western Michigan. The Buckeyes are favored by 38.5 points, so this should be an easy victory for Day's group.
Ohio State is considered by many to have the most talented roster in the country and entered the season ranked No. 2 in the AP top-25 poll. Only the Georgia Bulldogs are ahead of the Buckeyes.