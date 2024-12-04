Ohio State's Ryan Day Speaks Out Amid Calls for Firing
Ryan Day has had a very tough week following the Ohio State Buckeyes' fourth straight loss to the Michigan Wolverines.
While he has survived all of the calls for him to be fired so far, he's facing a ton of mounting pressure. He has the tough job ahead of him to get the team back together and playing to their best potential for the College Football Playoff after such a brutal loss.
Despite all of the pressure, Day is focused on the job at hand. He's ready to turn the narrative around.
On Wednesday, Day took the time to speak out about all of the frustration that has come out since the loss to Michigan. He owned the bad loss, but is optimistic about being able to move forward and be better.
"I don't think I need to have a sales pitch. I feel their frustration. There's no way to defend losing four years in a row," he said. "Sometimes, when you're really close and feel frustrated, you got to push through. And that's what we're gonna do."
Many have been projecting Day and Ohio State to end up facing off against the Tennessee Volunteers in their first playoff game. That would be a tough matchup, but one that could get them right back on track with a big win.
No one should count the Buckeyes out just yet. They are still one of the most talented teams in the nation on paper if not the most talented.
Day may be receiving a ton of criticsm and calls for his firing right now, but if he leads the team to a national championship that outside noise will quiet down. That is exactly what he is going to try and do.
Even though the frustration is valid and Day has come up short against the Wolverines in four straight years, he still has a chance to accomplish Ohio State's ultimate goal. Fans should wait and see what happens in the playoff before going much further with their calls for his job.
Hopefully, Day and the Buckeyes will come back togethr stronger than ever. If they can do that, the future for this season could still be extremely bright.