Ohio State Buckeyes HC Urged to Leave Team After CFP
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are just one win away from the national championship. Tonight, they will take on the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl.
Whoever ends up winning tonight's game will face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the national championship game.
Despite the massive success that Ohio State has had in the playoffs, there are some who believe that change could be coming this offseason. Coming into the playoffs, Day was on the chopping block in the book of many Buckeyes fans. That has changed, but could Day consider making a move of his own?
That is what Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports believes the head coach should do.
Dodd believes that because of all the negative outside noise that has surrounded Day, the head coach should take matters into his own hands and walk away from Ohio State.
"Call this more advice than hope. Whenever this Ohio State season ends, win or lose in this chase for the school's first national championship in 10 years, Day should get up at the postgame podium and check out. He should thank everyone before politely stepping down from his post as Ohio State's coach. If he wasn't such a decent guy, I could envision Day at least considering what Bobby Knight said out loud for his walk off."
If you were looking for a blazing hot take about the future Day and the Buckeyes, this would be the Super Bowl of blazing hot takes.
Obviously, this isn't likely to happen at all. Day simply walking away from the Ohio State job would be a massive shock. No one should ever say never, but this is about as close to never as it gets.
Day is back to being in a comfortable situation with the Buckeyes. The playoff success that Ohio State has had this season under Day has taken a lot of the hatred off of his shoulders from the fans.
That being said, it would be understandable if he still felt some negative feelings about the things that were being said.
Will Day end up walking away from the Buckeyes? Probably not, but the fans need to be careful. Jumping the gun and calling for someone's job before the season is actually over was not the best look.
Hopefully, Day has two more wins left in him this season. Winning tonight would be another step towards shutting up all of his critics, but winning a national championship would give him the ultimate last laugh.