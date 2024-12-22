Ohio State Star Fires Massive Shot at Tennessee Fans After CFP Win
The Ohio State Buckeyes hammered the Tennessee Volunteers by a score of 42-17 in their first-round College Football Playoff matchup on Saturday night, answering any concerns people may have had following their loss to the Michigan Wolverines earlier in the month.
The game was played at Ohio Stadium, but heading into the matchup, it kind of, sort of felt like a neutral location for Ohio State.
Why? Because Tennessee fans showed up in droves and were even booing the Buckeyes during warmups, even drowning out cheers from the Columbus faithful in the process.
But Volunteers fans didn't have much to get excited about the rest of the night, as Ohio State jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
After the game, Buckeyes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson fired a parting shot at Vols fans.
"It made us feel some type of way coming out to warmups, and we were getting booed," Jackson said, via Brad Crawford of 247 Sports. "We were like, 'Wait a second.' What did they call it? Neyland North or something like that? Yeah, that was lame."
Tennessee fans even changed Ohio Stadium's name to "Neyland North" on Apple Maps in the week leading up to the clash.
In the end, though, the devotion of the Volunteers fanatics meant absolutely nothing, as Ohio State dominated the game from start to finish.
It was definitely a surprising performance by the Buckeyes considering how inconsistent they had been throughout various points of the regular season, but they put together what was probably their best overall outing of the year against Tennessee.
Now, Ohio State will head west to face the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl.