Ohio State Shows Surprising Resolve in CFP Win Over Tennessee
The Ohio State Buckeyes' loss to the Michigan Wolverines now feels like ages ago.
Ohio State went into its first-round College Football Playoff matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers with major question marks.
Will Howard was under fire. The play calling was in the crosshairs. Ryan Day's job security had become a regular topic of discussion.
But then, the Buckeyes hammered Tennessee by a score of 42-17 to advance to the Rose Bowl for a chance for revenge against the Oregon Ducks.
Ohio State put together arguably its best performance of the season against a very tough Tennessee opponent. The Buckeyes scored 21 points in the first quarter, immediately sending a message to the Volunteers—and the country—that they meant business.
Howard, who looked like a deer in headlights in the regular-season finale against Michigan, stepped up with a significant performance. Yes, there was the red zone interception, but in the end, it was no harm, no foul (he probably shouldn't do that against Oregon, though).
Jeremiah Smith looked every bit of the phenom we all thought he was heading into 2024. The defense was tremendous. Day? He coached a terrific game.
But the most impressive part of this showing by Ohio State was the resolve that it demonstrated, picking itself up off the mat after a soul-crushing defeat to the Wolverines earlier in the month.
I have to admit: I wasn't sure if the Buckeyes had this in them. Not after they mustered just 10 points against a far inferior Michigan opponent, a game in which they were physically beaten up.
And considering that Tennessee's defense was even stingier than Michigan's this year, I certainly didn't anticipate that Ohio State would drop 42 points.
Nevertheless, here we are.
A couple of weeks ago, it was beginning to look like the Buckeyes wouldn't even have a chance against Oregon. Heck, there were some who felt that the Volunteers would beat them.
It wasn't due to a lack of talent, either. It was more due to the thought that Ohio State lacked an identity and didn't seem to have the mental fortitude required to win a national championship.
Remember: the Buckeyes also lost to the Ducks earlier in the season as a result of some mental erros and not being able to seal the deal.
So the concerns surrounding Ohio State heading into the College Football Playoff were legitimate.
But the Buckeyes appear to have flipped a switch, and it appears that their tenacity has finally matched their excessive talent.
Now, we'll see if Ohio State can exact revenge on Oregon in the Rose Bowl.