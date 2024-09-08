Ohio State Buckeyes Star Jeremiah Smith Has Made Team History
Jeremiah Smith has been an absolute superstar for the Ohio State Buckeyes through the first two weeks of his college football career.
Not only has he been great, he has made history with the team.
Following his second game last night against Western Michigan, Smith became the first true freshman in school history to have over 200 receiving yards through the first two games of a season.
Through his first two games, he has caught 11 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns.
Those numbers showcase exactly why Ohio State has been so excited about Smith. He has the potential and ability to become the next big thing for the Buckeyes.
In recent years, Ohio State has turned out a ton of talent at the wide receiver position. Among the players who are now in the NFL are Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave, Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Thomas, Parris Campbell, Terry McLaurin, and Noah Brown.
Looking ahead to the rest of the season, the Buckeyes are going to need Smith to have a massive impact against the elite team as well. He needs to continue playing like the No. 1 wide receiver that he has the potential to be and has shown the ability to be through two games.
Right now, all of the hype has been warranted. Smith has looked the part of being the top recruit in the nation.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the rest of the season has in store. For now, he has made school history to further showcase just how much potential Smith has for the future.