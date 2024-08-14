Ohio State Buckeyes' Star Playmaker Earns Major Recognition For 2024
There is a ton of hype surrounding Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith heading into his freshman season, and for good reason.
Smith is expected to make an impact right off the bat in Columbus, which is why CBS Sports has named him Freshman of the Year heading into the 2024 campaign.
Just as soon as one freakish receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr. departed Ohio State, another has arrived.
During his senior year at Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Miami, Fl., Smith hauled in 88 receptions for 1,376 yards and 19 touchdowns.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound pass-catcher certainly has the profile of an elite receiver, and he appears to have the tools and abilities to become one, as well.
The question is, just how effective will Smith be right off the bat?
It's always tough for college players to play a significant role in their debut campaigns. Even Harrison didn't do all that much in his first season with the Buckeyes, logging 11 catches for 139 yards and three scores in 2021.
However, things could very well be different for Smith, who is expected by many to be a key cog in Ohio State's offense from Day 1.
Smith joins a loaded Buckeyes receiving corps that features junior Emeka Egbuka, sophomores Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss as well as fellow incoming freshman Mylan Graham (who has apparently been looking pretty impressive in his own right).
We'll get to see Smith on the field (hopefully) when Ohio State hosts Akron in the season opener on Aug. 31.