Top Ohio State Freshman Earns Hilarious Description From Teammate
When you think of the Ohio State Buckeyes' receiving corps heading into 2024, the first two names that probably come to mind are Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka.
However, there is another prospect who may end up making a surprising impact in Columbus this season: true freshman receiver Mylan Graham.
Graham was the ninth-ranked wide out in the 2024 recruiting class and the 39th-ranked player overall. He was a four-star recruit out of New Haven High School in Indiana and possesses some pretty terrific athleticism that is already impressing his new Ohio State teammates.
As a matter of fact, Buckeyes sophomore receiver Carnell Tate has provided a rather hilarious description of the potential rising star.
“Mylan’s gonna be good,” Tate said, via Andy Backstrom of On3. “He got the wiggle. He can do it all. He just got here. So it just a lot being thrown at him and stuff like that."
The "wiggle," huh?
“When he's relaxed, get the ropes up," added Tate. "He’s gonna be really good.”
Tate himself understands the position Graham is in, as he made his Ohio State debut last season and logged 18 catches for 264 yards and a touchdown.
Bigger things are expected from Tate in 2024, but perhaps Graham will be able to make a more significant impression off the bat than Tate did when he began his own collegiate career.
We'll see if Graham can establish himself as a legitimate threat in the Buckeyes' offense later this month. Ohio State will begin its regular season when it hosts Akron on Aug. 31.