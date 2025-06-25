Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Strong Message From 2027 Recruiting Target
The Ohio State Buckeyes are going after one of the top 2027 prospects from the state of Oklahoma in hopes that they can lure him away from the Sooner state and make him a part of their secondary of the future.
Bryson Brown is a 2027 4-star safety recruit from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, who received an offer from Ohio State on Wednesday. This came after he recently attended a recruiting camp in Columbus.
It was an offer that was well received from the 4-star. In fact, he told Israel Gole of cleveland.com that Ohio State is a "dream school" for him. He's been watching the Buckeyes compete ever since he was a youngster.
“Ever since I was 12, 11, I was feeling the love of Ohio State … The Shoe,” Brown told Gole. “I watched the games against Michigan, and seeing how they really get into it and have a great game … So watching that, it’s always been a dream come true to be a part of it.”
Brown is now one big step closer to officially being a "part of it" for Ohio State. He took an unofficial visit to OSU a few months before attending the June receiving camp that earned him his offer. There, he spoke with players like Jeremiah Smith, Caleb Downs, Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson. The latter two are now in the NFL, while Smith and Downs will one day join them in the league.
That's just how it works at Ohio State, and that type of high-level mindset is passed down, even to recruits.
“They just told me to stay focused,” Brown said. “I already got the mindset, I got the frame … they said, ‘Don’t let anything come in between you to try to ruin what you got going.’ So, I’m always trying to keep that in my mind. And I’ll start pushing myself hard and try to be the best I can be.”
Brown has over 20 offers to his name, and that's a list that includes Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Penn State and Texas A&M amongst others. He projects to be a big-time 2027 recruit and he may end up being hard to pull out of the state with the Sooners and Cowboys both in on him.
The offer from Ohio State has made an impression, though.
“It was a straight blessing to get an offer from a national championship team," he said. "It was nothing but God that I got a position to play and show the coaches that I can compete on a Big Ten level."
Brown is ranked as the No. 28 safety in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. Ohio State believes he's versatile enough to play safety, nickel or corner at the college level.