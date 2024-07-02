Ohio State Buckeyes' Top Recruit Makes Bold Claim On Commitment
Running back Isaiah West committed to Ohio State last month, one of many impressive recruits the Buckeyes have landed in their 2025 class.
West had interest from plenty of other schools, but for the three-star rusher, choosing Ohio State was a fairly easy decision.
Some advice from legendary wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr.—the father of Marvin Harrison Jr.—also helped sway West.
“He told me that you want to go to a place where they’re going to make you better, and they’re going to increase your value,” West said of Harrison, via Colin Gay of The Columbus Dispatch. “And I feel like at Ohio State, it was a no brainer.”
Ohio State running backs coach Carlos Locklyn has long had interest in West and was even recruiting the St. Joseph's Prep star when he was coaching at Oregon.
As soon as Locklyn made the move over to Ohio State, he brought his affinity for West with him—and it helped the Buckeyes bag the Philadelphia product.
“If you ask anybody in that building, at the Woody, they’ll tell you coach Lock, as soon as he walked into the building, he was vouching for me saying ‘We need to get this guy,’” West said.
Ohio State's 2025 recruiting class is widely regarded as the best in the country.
Of course, before then, the Buckeyes have to roll through the 2024 campaign, and they have a terrific chance of winning a national title.
Ohio State may very well have the best roster in the nation, and it is looking to avenge an anemic Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri from last year.
Plus, the Buckeyes are aiming to snap a three-game losing streak to hated-rival Michigan.