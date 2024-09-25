Ohio State Buckeyes' Top Recruit Is Having An Impressive Senior Season
The Ohio State Buckeyes may have one of the richest quarterback rooms next season in all of college football.
Former four-star prospects Devin Brown and Air Noland are two of the big names that will be featured next year, along with the Buckeyes' transfer portal acquisition Julian Sayin. Not to mention Lincoln Keinholz, who often gets lost in the fray of talented passers.
But the beefed-up quarterback room will be even better once five-star Tavien St. Clair makes his way to Columbus. 247Sports' No. 2 overall prospect in the 2025 class has been remarkable in his final high school season.
Through five games this year, St. Clair has thrown for 1,154 yards and 14 touchdowns. His lights-out performances so far have led Bellefontaine to a 4-1 record this season.
After his commitment to Ohio State back in 2023, St. Clair has quickly risen up the ranks in the 2025 class. The 6-foot-4, 225 lbs gunslinger threw for a school-record 3,983 yards while completing 70.6 percent of his pass during his junior year.
St. Clair would follow up his impressive 2023 stint with an outstanding showing at the 2024 Elite 11 Finals back in June, as the highly-touted quarterback walked away with tons of recognition.
Buckeyes starting quarterback Will Howard is on his final year of eligibility, making the position up for grabs come next year. Brown has the upper hand heading into the 2025 season, as the junior quarterback currently holds the backup spot for the Buckeyes. However, Sayin, Noland, and St. Clair all have a shot to take the QB1 spot.