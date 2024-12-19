Ohio State Buckeyes Transfer QB Devin Brown Could Cause Deja Vu
Devin Brown has made the decision that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal and leave the Ohio State Buckeyes' football program this offseason.
Unfortunately, the decision simply comes from the fact that he hasn't been able to carve out playing time for himself. Brown wants to start and he's not going to get that opportunity for Ohio State in 2025 either.
Both Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair are expected to be the top two contenders for the Buckeyes' starting job next season.
With that in mind, where could Brown end up landing as he pursues a situation where he could start?
One suggestion has him creating a deja vu scenario.
Wynston Wilcox of FanSided has suggested that Brown could end up replacing former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord as the quarterback for the Syracuse Orange.
"How ironic if Devin Brown followed suit to the Orange and built off what McCord started," Wilcox wrote. "I wouldn’t even be surprised if that’s who Fran Brown made a priority target, if nothing more, to rub it in Ohio State’s face. Especially Ryan Day. The so-called 'quarterback guru' that has struggled to produce his own quarterback prospects since taking over the Buckeyes."
McCord transferred away from the Buckeyes after last season and ended up being in the Heisman Trophy conversation. Could Brown take a similar path for himself?
Throughout his career at Ohio State in three years, Brown completed 55.3 percent of his pass attempts for 325 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He also picked up 37 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
His skill-set alone will intrigue quite a few teams, as well as being a quarterback from the Buckeyes. Syracuse could certainly use a quarterback and they found a lot of success taking an Ohio State guy last year.
Only time will tell, but the Orange are a definite team to keep an eye on when it comes to Brown.