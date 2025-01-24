Ohio State Buckeyes Star Throws Major Shade at Notre Dame Star
The Ohio State Buckeyes ended up winning the National Championship Game by a final score of 34-23 over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Throughout the majority of the game, it was clear that Ohio State was the better team, but Notre Dame did put up a fight in the fourth quarter.
While the Fighting Irish tried to claw their way back into the game, the Buckeyes were too much for them to overcome.
Now that the game is over and Ohio State is crowned champions, one star took to social media to call out a Notre Dame star.
When the Buckeyes were playing the Texas Longhorns for the right to play in the championship game, Fighting Irish star running back Jeremiyah Love posted on social the simple words, "We want Ohio State." That is something that Ohio State star defensive tackle Tyleik Williams didn't forget.
On Tuesday, Williams took to his social media and threw major shade at Love.
Unfortunately, Love brought that upon himself. Talking about a game or team like that and then not backing it up on the field will always end up being noticed and called out.
No one can take away the massive season that Love was able to put together for Notre Dame. He was a star all year long and was a big reason they were in the championship game to begin with. Putting up four carries for three yards in the biggest game of the year simply isn't a good look.
That being said, there is a chance that these two teams could see each other again. Love was just a sophomore during the 2024 college football season.
As for Williams, he is set to take his talents to the NFL. He will be an expected first or second round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Speaking of Williams, he had a dominant season once again for the Buckeyes.
Throughout the course of the year, Williams racked up 46 total tackles to go along with 2.5 sacks and a defended pass. His presence on the defensive line is going to be missed in a big way.
Even though taking shots at players isn't always the best thing to do, Williams had a right to post what he posted. Love had a lot to say before the game and simply didn't produce. This should be a good learning experience for him.