Former Ohio State Coach Names Best Player in College Football
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer has been very vocal about the world of college football this season. He has had a lot to say about Ohio State, but has also been revealing his thoughts about other teams and players.
Even though he's no longer officially connected to the Buckeyes, fans love to hear what Meyer has to say.
Recently, the former head coach took on a very difficult question. He spoke out about who he thinks is the best player in college football this season.
While there are a ton of very talented players around the nation, there is one that sticks out to Meyer.
While speaking with Rob Stone and Mark Ingram, Meyer revealed that he believes Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter is the best player in the nation.
"He's the best player in the game right now," Meyer said. "I would draft him with the first pick. He's a dog. He studies the game. ... I just got so much respect for that cat."
Hunter has certainly been one of the most popular players in college football. His ability to make a huge impact on both sides of the football makes him one of the most unique players that football fans have seen in quite some time.
So far this season, Hunter has put together a strong season offensively. He has caught 60 passes for 757 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 12.6 yards per reception.
Defensively, he has also made a very big impact for Colorado. He has racked up 20 tackles, a forced fumble, two interceptions, and seven defended passes.
Meyer's opinion is the same that many fans and analysts have around the nation. Hunter is a special player and has a very good chance of being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He has legitimate superstar potential for the next level.
Hopefully, Ohio State fans will get to enjoy hearing Meyer break down another big Buckeyes' win this weekend.