Ohio State Buckeyes well represented in 2026 NFL Playoffs

Even though the Ohio State Buckeyes have already been knocked out of the college football playoffs, there will still be plenty of familiar faces playing in their own postseasons.

During the NFL playoffs, there will be plenty of former Buckeyes trying to make an impact as their teams hunt for the Lombardi Trophy.

20 Ohio State Alumni players will be suiting up for a playoff team this year spread across 11 teams. The most is Alabama, who will have 31 players suit up for NFL action, followed by Georgia which will have 25 players on active rosters.

Four Buckeyes on the Steelers

The team with the most Ohio State players will be the Pittsburgh Steelers, who currently have four ready to play. One of those is the long-time NFL veteran Cam Hayward. The seven-time Pro Bowler has been a leader of Pittsburgh's defense for a decade, and with his career ending soon, he’ll be trying to go out on top.

Joining him will be a pair of rookies in Will Howard and Jack Sawyer. Howard has yet to appear in an NFL game, and will likely serve as the emergency quarterback during the playoffs behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph. Sawyer began to see his role increase when TJ Watt suffered a lung injury. He has two picks on the year with one sack, and will likely rotate in.

Malik Harrison is the final Steeler, who will also serve as a rotational piece of the pass rush unit.

Houston Texans have three Buckeyes

The lone starting quarterback to be representing the Buckeyes in the playoffs in CJ Stroud, who will be going to the playoffs for the third time in as many years. Stroud threw over 3,000 yards and 19 touchdowns this year as he continues to make the Houston Texans one of the top teams in football.

Joining Stroud on the Texans is Cade Stover and Tommy Togiai.

Stover has served as a backup tight end in his second season, but did start seven games. He has 12 catches for 76 yards this year, primarily serving as a blocker. Togiai has been a major piece of Houston’s defensive line, and even spent time as a fullback on the offense. After a blown play prevented him from getting his first career carry last week, he still scored his first touchdown on the final play of the Texans win over Indianapolis.

The Rams also feature three former Buckeyes

Tight end Nick Vannett has bounced around the league, but will be a rotational piece and a special teams player for the Rams. Ty Hamilton, who was part of the Buckeyes national championship team, has been rotating on the defensive line this season.

Jake McQuaide was the Rams long snapper from 2011-20, and after a few detours, is back on the team this season.

New England Patriots have two Buckeyes

Rookie and national champion TreyVeon Henderson will be leading the Patriots run game.

After a slow start to his career, Henderson emerged as one of the brightest young backs in the league with 911 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns. He’ll be joined by Thayer Munford Jr., who has appeared in five games and started two on the Patriots offensive line.

Other Buckeyes in the NFL Playoffs

The Bills feature an all-time great from Ohio State, with Joey Bosa leading the defensive line. Bosa logged five sacks this year, and will be leaned on heavily for a playoff push as a veteran. Jordan Hancock, a national champion, will also be rotating in the team’s secondary.

Another champion, Lanthan Ransom, will be a key piece of the Panthers secondary. While he struggled with penalties this year, he has also made huge plays including a game winning interception against Tampa Bay in Week 16.

Tight end Luke Farrell will be the lone 49er, where he caught two touchdowns this year. DaVon Hamilton is the only Jaguar, where he started all 17 games at the defensive tackle spot, recording over 30 tackles.

Jonah Jackson is starting at guard for the Chicago Bears, and has been a key piece in the team’s turnaround and the emergence of quarterback Caleb Williams.

Jonathan Cooper has been a star on the Denver Broncos elite defense as an outside linebacker, collecting eight sacks and 50 tackles this season.

Finally, perhaps the biggest Ohio State star in the playoffs is Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, leading Seattle to the NFC's top seed. He caught 119 passes for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns.