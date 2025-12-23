Former Ohio State player makes season-saving interception as NFL rookie

After winning the 2024 National Championship, several Buckeyes have been enjoying their NFL rookie seasons.

One such player is defensive back Lathan Ransom, who’s making a major impact for a Carolina Panthers team that’s looking to win their division and make the playoffs.

As the Panthers took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for control of the NFC South, Ransom made the biggest play of his NFL career so far, sealing the game with an interception to win 23-20.

The play came just past midfield, with quarterback Baker Mayfield stepping up in the pocket to try and convert a 2nd-and-9 with under 50 seconds left.

Mayfield wasn’t on the same page as his wide receiver Mike Evans, and as Evans broke his route to the right, Ransom was in the perfect spot to pick off Mayfield’s errant pass.

The win moves the Panthers to 8-7, one game ahead of the Buccaneers with two games left on the season. Carolina will be trying to end a long playoff drought, with the last time they made it being 2017. The Panthers also have not won their division since 2015, the year Cam Newton was the NFL’s MVP.

Ransom was one of two Buckeyes from the 2024 title team to have an impressive game this week, joining EDGE Jack Sawyer.

Ransom played five years with the Buckeyes, appearing in 56 games and recording over 200 career tackles. He also tallied 3.5 sacks and three picks.

The Panthers took Ransom in the fourth round of the NFL draft, expecting him to contribute as a rotational safety and a member of the special teams.

Ransom managed to carve out a starting role on the Panthers defense over the past few weeks, starting in six games so far this season. He’s made plenty of impressive plays already, but none as big as the interception. He has 49 tackles, two TFLs, a sack and a forced fumble.

The Panthers last two games will be against the Seattle Seahawks and once more against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers will control their own destiny as they try to advance into the postseason. Taking on the Bucs again, Mayfield may have to think twice before forcing a pass near the Buckeyes ball-hawking safety.

Hopefully this is the start of a terrific career for Ransom, who will be looking to be a key piece for a rising Panthers team for the next few seasons.