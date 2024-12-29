Ohio State Buckeyes QB Gave Awesome Gift to Every Teammate
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard has played well on the field this season and has helped lead the team to the position that they are currently in. They are headed into the second round of the College Football Playoff with a rematch against the Oregon Ducks coming up on New Year's Day.
Howard has more than exceeded expectations since he decided to transfer to Ohio State.
Throughout the course of the 2024 college football season thus far, Howard has completed 73.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,171 yards, 29 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He has also picked up 168 yards and scored seven more touchdowns on the ground.
There is no denying the production he has given the Buckeyes on the field. However, he has also been a huge presence as a leader and a teammate in the locker room.
All season long, Howard has been a vocal leader. He has constantly supported his teammates and said the right things in the media.
Now, he has made his love for his teammates even more clear.
As shared by Ohio State on X, Howard gave every single one of his teammates a major gift for Christmas. He gifted each and every one of his teammates a 55-inch TV.
Howard went above and beyond for this gift. To take care of all of his teammates like that shows just how much he cares and it also shows how close the team has become.
With the biggest game of their season coming up in just a couple of short days, the team will need to be closer than ever and will need to play to its full ability.
At least for now, Howard is helping bring everyone together through the Christmas spirit.
Hopefully, both Howard and the rest of the Buckeyes will have something even bigger to celebrate on New Year's Day. A win over Oregon would give them a legitimate chance to go on and achieve their ultimate goal of winning a national championship.