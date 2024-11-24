Ohio State QB Doesn't Hold Back About Michigan Matchup
Will Howard was able to lead the Ohio State Buckeyes to a dominant 38-15 win over the Indiana Hoosiers yesterday. It was a very bold statement win.
Now, Ohio State is set to finish up their regular season with a home matchup against the arch-rival Michigan Wolverines.
Coming into the Week 14 game, the Buckeyes have lost three straight to Michigan. They badly need to break the losing streak. With how Ohio State has been playing this season, they are expected to be able to accomplish that goal.
That being said, there is no one that wants a win over the Wolverines more than Howard.
Following the Buckeyes' huge win over Indiana, Howard spoke out very boldly about the Michigan game. He wants to win badly for both head coach Ryan Day and for the veterans on the team's roster.
"I want this for (the veterans) so bad. They've been here. I've seen it from a distance. I feel it, and I am a part of it now, and I want this for me, too, but I want this for those guys. I want it for Coach Day — to shut up the haters and be able to go out there and say, 'This is The Ohio State Buckeyes,'" he said. "This rivalry game means everything. We talk about it all the time. It's all over the place in our building. I'm honored to be a part of it. I won't take it lightly. This is the biggest game of our season. I'm looking forward to it."
Before the season began, Howard was viewed as a player that could hold Ohio State back. No one knew if he was good enough to lead the Buckeyes to a national championship.
Despite all of the lack of confidence in him, Howard has proven the doubters wrong.
So far this season, he has completed 74.0 percent of his pass attempts for 2,685 yards, 26 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also picked up 121 yards and seven more touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers should give fans full confidence that he can win a national championship. He has also shown enough that there should be confidence in his ability to go out and lead Ohio State to a win over the Wolverines.
The stage has been set for the Buckeyes. Ohio State simply needs to play up to their full potential and they will end the regular season with a dominant win over a team that they have to beat.
Fans have to wait for just under a week to see their team get revenge on Michigan. Hopefully, the Buckeyes do not disappoint.