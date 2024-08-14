Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Howard Drawing Will Levis Comparison
The Ohio State Buckeyes are expected to end up naming Will Howard their starting quarterback. While that has not been officially announced, that has been the anticipated result for some time now.
He will bring big-time potential to the Ohio State offense, but there are some questions surrounding his ability to live up to the hype.
During the 2023 season with Kansas State, Howard put up decent numbers. However, they were far from being great and there are questions about whether or not he has the arm to power an offense to National Championship contention.
In 2023, Howard completed 61.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also picked up 351 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
Again, they weren't bad numbers, but they're not elite either.
That being said, NFL Draft Buzz has dropped an intriguing comparison for Howard. They think he is a fairly similar player to current Tennessee Titans second-year signal caller Will Levis.
Here is a brief snippet that they offered when doing a scouting report on Howard:
"With elite talent surrounding him at Ohio State, Howard can make a statement in 2024 as he's now the presumptive starter. He managed to put up solid stats at Kansas State despite limited support, showing resilience and adaptability. If he can polish his mechanics and decision-making, Howard could transition from a mid-to-late-round pick to a reliable NFL backup or even a potential starter. His final season at Ohio State will be crucial in determining his NFL future."
Being projected as a mid-to-late-round pick is about where most have Howard. He could improve that by coming through with a massive season for the Buckeyes in 2024.
Howard has never had the kind of weaponry that he will have with Ohio State. His top two wide receivers, Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith, are both elite playmakers. He also has two elite running backs in the backfield to take pressure off of him.
The stage has been set for what could be a huge season for Howard. He has the weapons, the coaching staff, and hopefully the skill-set to be an elite quarterback.
Only time will tell, but the future looks very bright for Howard. Getting compared to Levis is a big honor and it will be interesting to see if he can live up to that hype.