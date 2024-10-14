Ohio State QB Will Howard Draws Criticism from Notable Analyst
When everything was said and done following the Ohio State Buckeyes' matchup with the Oregon Ducks on Saturday night, Will Howard and company felt horrible.
After having a chance to win in the closing seconds, Ohio State made two critical errors. There was an offensive pass interference call on freshman standout Jeremiah Smith and the awful clock management from Howard that let time expire instead of having a chance at a game-winning field goal.
Both players were equally tough to swallow. Now, the Buckeyes hold a 5-1 record and the pressure is mounting on them to win out in order to ensure a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Coming into that game, there were a lot of eyes on Howard. He has been the perceived "weakest link" of the Ohio State football team since the beginning of the year. Unfortunately, that proved to be true against Oregon.
Following the game, notable college football analyst Paul Finebaum dropped some tough criticism about Howard. He doubled down on Howard being the biggest weak link for the Buckeyes.
“The problem that we talked about before the season looks like it could still be a problem and that’s at the quarterback position," Finebaum said. “You know, good decisions, bad decisions.”
Howard has not had a bad start to the season. In fact, for the most part, he played a great game against the Ducks. Unfortunately, one bad decision ruined an entire game for him.
Through the first six games of the season, Howard has completed 73.3 percent of his pass attempts for 1,574 yards, 14 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has also chipped in with 77 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers are very solid. But, the fact of the matter is that his decision-making at the end of the game ended up causing a loss.
Despite the poor decision and the huge loss, the Ohio State quarterback has to have short-term memory. The Buckeyes should still end up finding their way into the playoff.
All they have to do is get into the dance and the season starts fresh. Ohio State is still very much a legitimate championship contender this season.
Hopefully, Howard can learn from his mistake and be better moving forward. The season is not lost and Howard will have more opportunities to fire back and shut down this kind of criticism.