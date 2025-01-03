Ohio State's Will Howard Fires Strong Message to Critics
There is no question that Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard has been one of the most scrutinized players in the country this season.
Does he have what it takes? Is he good enough? Is he going to hold Ohio State back?
Well, thus far, Howard has answered every question resoundingly, and he now has the Buckeyes two wins away from winning a national championship.
The senior signal-caller is coming off of a brilliant Rose Bowl performance against the Oregon Ducks in which he went 17-for-26 with 319 yards and three touchdowns.
In the aftermath of the game, Howard had some strong words for his critics.
“I think a lot of people think in big games that I don’t take care of the football, I don’t show up or I’m not an elite quarterback," Howard said, via Eleven Warriors. "But I feel like with what we have, what we were able to do today and what the guys around me did today, I’ve learned over the last year that I don’t have to be Superman, and I don’t have to do anything special."
Howard certainly has some incredible talent at his disposal, as the Buckeyes boast the most impressive receiving corps in the nation and NFL prospects all over the field.
But the Kansas State transfer absolutely deserves massive credit for the way he has handled himself throughout all of the highs and lows this season.
Howard has thrown for 3,490 yards, 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 72.6 percent of his passes this year. He has also punched in seven rushing scores.
Ohio State will face the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl next Friday.