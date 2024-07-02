Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Howard Gets Honest About High Expectations
Will Howard made the decision to transfer to the Ohio State Buckeyes for a chance to start for a legitimate National Championship opportunity.
With the season right around the corner, the expectations are begining to rise. The Buckeyes are expected to win a National Championship with how much talent they have on their roster. Howard is expected to lead the team to that level of success.
Making the move to transfer from Kansas State to Ohio State was the best move Howard could have made. He is still competing with freshman five-star quarterback Julian Sayin for the starting job, but it seems very likely that he will being 2024 as the starter.
Ahead of his huge opportunity in 2024, Howard spoke out about the expectations he's facing.
“It is tough. The expectations are higher but I knew what I was signing up for.”
Playing quarterback for the Buckeyes is not a job to be taken lightly. Ohio State expects success and Howard will need to provide that success or face losing his job.
Throughout his four seasons with the Wildcats before his transfer to Ohio State, Howard ended up completing 58.8 percent of his pass attempts for 5,786 yards and 48 touchdowns. He also showed off his ability to make plays on the ground, racking up 921 yards and 19 touchdowns.
If Howard can play up to the expectations that have been set for him, his goal of reaching the NFL could be realized.
“I know that the ultimate goal for me is the NFL, being a starter in the NFL. And I knew if I didn’t put myself in uncomfortable positions and push myself and put these expectations on myself, then I wasn’t going to grow. Following in the footsteps of CJ [Stroud], and Justin [Fields], and Dwayne [Haskins], and JT [Barrett]. Like, the succession of quarterbacks there is special and I hope I can carry it on in a good way.”
All of that being said, the stage has been set for Howard. He has put himself in a position that most quarterbacks can only dream of reaching.
Expect to see him come in with a level head and a mature mindset. He has experience on his side and he's ready to get to work, attempting to lead Ohio State back to another title.