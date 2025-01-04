Ohio State's Will Howard Earns Intriguing NFL Draft Projection
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard is busy trying to win a national championship, so the NFL Draft is probably not at the forefront of his mind at the moment.
However, in a few months, Howard will be waiting to see where he will land on the professional level.
The Ohio State star is not considered one of the top quarterback prospects in his class, but he has been building his resume and could be increasing his stock.
Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team has dubbed Howard the most underrated Buckeye in terms of draft status and feels that he could end up being a potential sleeper in April.
"Howard's ceiling is something of a question, and it is fair to point out that his receivers are doing some of the heavy lifting amid his breakout this season," Crabbs wrote. "Still, with other Tier 2 and Tier 3 quarterbacks in this class consisting of names like Jaxson Dart, Kurtis Rourke, Dillon Gabriel, Kyle McCord, and potentially names like Riley Leonard? Howard’s quality of play should not be overlooked."
Crabbs added that a strong performance against the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl would go a long way in making Howard a possible commodity.
"And a starring role vs. the Texas defense would be the biggest feather in his cap yet, perhaps setting the stage for him being the 'hot name' among passers outside the first-round consideration," Crabbs added.
Howard put together a brilliant showing in Ohio State's Rose Bowl win over the Oregon Ducks this past Saturday, going 17-for-26 with 319 yards and three touchdowns.
If he can have that type of outing versus Texas, too, it would certainly turn some heads.