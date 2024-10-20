Ohio State QB's NFL Comparison Is Depressing
The Ohio State Buckeyes have to be pleased with the way quarterback Will Howard has played for the team so far this season.
Granted, he is fresh off of a massive mistake against the Oregon Ducks last week that he has been criticized heavily for. However, his performance on the field has been impressive.
So far this season in six games, Howard has completed 73.3 percent of his pass attempts for 1,574 yards, 14 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has also chipped in 77 yards and five more touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers are very solid. Some fans may still view him as a potential weakness, but Howard has earned more respect than that.
With the way he has played, there has been some speculation about whether or not he's an NFL quarterback. He is fighting this season for a chance to be drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.
NFL Draft Buzz has revealed a comparison for Howard. At this point in time, it's a very depressing comparison.
They have compared him to Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis, who has had a rough all-around second season for the team.
Looking at Howard's game, he is a borderline NFL Draft prospect. He has a decent arm, the ability to move around, and he has solid leadership skills. However, he does not have an elite arm.
Can he make all the throws that NFL quarterbacks need to be able to make? There are legitimate reasons to doubt that he can do so on a consistent basis.
That being said, he's still improving his game. With the right coaching, he could end up being a solid backup quarterback at the professional level with the upside to being a borderline starter.
Obviously, the comparison to Levis is not something that Howard would want right now. There have been few quarterbacks who have played more poorly than Levis during the 2024 NFL season.
Despite that fact, Howard has a chance to keep working hard and forge his own path in the NFL. It seems likely that he'll get a chance, whether that be in the draft or as an undrafted free agent. Hopefully, he's able to make the most of it and stick with a team.