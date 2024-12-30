Ohio State's Will Howard Gives Oregon Bulletin Board Material
The Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing to face the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day and are seeking some sweet revenge.
Oregon handed Ohio State one of its two losses during the regular season, defeating the Buckeyes by a score of 32-31 in Eugene back in October.
Ohio State then fell to the Michigan Wolverines in the season finale.
However, Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard doesn't necessarily think that his team actually lost either of those two games.
"You go back and watch the film. ... I don't think anyone this year beat us," Howard said, via JuckOnBucks. "I think we beat ourselves every time."
That's probably not the best choice of words just before you face an undefeated, No. 1-ranked Ducks squad this Wednesday.
Howard did play arguably his best game as a Buckeye against Oregon in Week 7, going 28-for-35 with 326 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
However, he made a catastrophic mistake at the end of the game, as he decided to run the ball and slide on the final play, running out the clock and preserving a Ducks win.
The senior signal-caller said he had nightmares as a result of that decision, but he is prepared to right his wrongs in the second matchup against Ohio State's new Big Ten rival.
But is Howard biting off more than he can chew here?
It seems like it, as he definitely just provided Oregon with some bulletin-board material ahead of the biggest came of his career.