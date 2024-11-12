Ohio State QB Has Perfect Response to Heisman Situation
Will Howard and the Ohio State Buckeyes are looking like a legitimate national championship contender. To this point in the season, Howard has answered all of the questions that entered the season surrounding him.
Not only has he proven he can beat the best teams in the nation by knocking off Penn State, he almost led his team to a win over the current No. 1 ranked Oregon Ducks. After being viewed as a potential "weak link," Howard has shut down all of those negative outside thoughts.
Despite having a very strong season and leading his team to a lot of success, Howard is not receiving much hype as a possible Heisman Trophy candidate.
No one has been talking about Howard being a candidate to win the award. His numbers and the team success he has led indicate that he should be in the conversation.
So far this season, Howard has completed 74 percent of his pass attempts for 2,237 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. He has also picked up 122 yards and six more touchdowns on the ground.
Even though the national media is not giving him the respect he deserves, Howard isn't worried about it. He was asked about the situation and issued an absolutely perfect response this week.
“I try not to think about that stuff. I’m not worried about it,” Howard said. “As long as we’re winning football games and the Buckeyes are scoring points, I’m happy. I think all that stuff kind of takes care of itself. And if you focus too much on individual accolades, then a lot of things get cloudy. I’ve always been a believer in if you take care of the things that matter, then the individual accolades and all that kind of stuff will come. The more I focus on my teammates and being the best teammate I can be — being the best player I can be for my teammates, being the best leader I can be — then things like that may come into consideration, but I’m not worried about it, man.”
Howard finished off by directly stating what his only priority is at this point.
“As long as I’m playing good football, grading out a ‘champion’ and taking care of the ball — that’s all I’m worried about.”
Ohio State could not ask for more from their starting quarterback. He has handled the press well this season and he's played well. No one has questioned his leadership.
Looking ahead at the rest of the season, it's highly unlikely that Howard will be a Heisman candidate. However, winning a national championship is all that the senior quarterback cares about.